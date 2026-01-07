Rahul Gandhi's citizenship: Special court tells complainant to file arguments in writing

Lucknow: An MP-MLA court, hearing a complaint questioning the citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday told the complainant in the matter to file his arguments in writing.

Special Judge Alok Verma said the court would continue hearing the matter on Thursday. The judge asked the complainant to file his arguments in writing on Thursday.

The complainant, S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka, has moved a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Gandhi and a detailed probe into the matter.

Shishir claimed that Rahul Gandhi has dual citizenship and that his election as Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli should be cancelled. He had filed the complaint alleging several offences under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, Passport Act, Foreigners Act and the Official Secrets Act.

The complaint was initially filed in Rae Bareli, but on the plea of the complainant that there was a threat to his life there, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had recently transferred the case to Lucknow.