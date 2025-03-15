Rahul Gandhi’s ‘frequent’ Vietnam trips spark speculations

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday generated enough speculations about recent trips by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to Vietnam after it claimed the Gandhi scion was on a private visit to the Southeast Asian country within three months.

Taking a dig that the LoP, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote, “Rahul Gandhi kicked off the New Year with a trip to Vietnam. Now, in March, he’s back there for another vacation.”

“Either Vietnam has the best holiday packages, or there’s a mystery recipe cooking behind the scenes,” he said.

“What’s the real attraction Rahul Gandhi Ji? Is Rahul Gandhi having another meeting with Agents of George Soros?” Bhandari asked.

Rahul Gandhi kicked off the New Year with a trip to Vietnam. Now, in March, he’s back there for another “vacation.”



Either Vietnam has the best holiday packages, or there’s a mystery recipe cooking behind the scenes.



What’s the real attraction Rahul Gandhi Ji?



Is Rahul… pic.twitter.com/FQ6VL3UPgG — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) March 15, 2025

X users pointed to an old video posted by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in August in which he, alongside Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, met Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in New Delhi to discuss strengthening India-Vietnam relations.

The meeting occurred during Pham Minh Chinh’s three-day state visit to India, which included bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participation in business events, highlighting Vietnam’s role in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision.

Honoured to meet Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh in New Delhi today, with CPP Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi ji and Congress President Shri @kharge ji. We had a fruitful discussion about strengthening India-Vietnam relations. pic.twitter.com/OfvjiKA7ID — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) August 1, 2024

Gandhi’s first notable trip occurred in December 2024, shortly after the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26, 2024. This visit coincided with a seven-day national mourning period, prompting sharp criticism from the BJP.

Party leaders, including BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya, accused Gandhi of insensitivity, alleging that he prioritised a New Year’s celebration abroad over paying respects to Singh, a stalwart of the Congress Party and a key architect of India’s economic reforms.

“While the nation mourned, Rahul Gandhi chose to fly to Vietnam,” Malviya stated in a widely circulated post on X, fueling public and political debate.

While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year.



Rahul Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh’s death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable.



The Gandhis and the… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 30, 2024

Adding to the intrigue, reports of a second trip in early 2025 have surfaced, though details remain scarce.

The BJP continues to leverage the narrative to portray him as disconnected from national priorities.