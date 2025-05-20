Rahul Gandhi's 'khata-khat' economics crushing under its own weight in Karnataka: BJP

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi’s “khata-khat economics” is crashing under its own weight in Karnataka, the BJP said on Tuesday, alleging that the Congress’ poll promises of cash doles in the state have turned out to be “hollow and false” when it comes to delivery.

This came after Gandhi alleged that the BJP follows a model under which select rich people get all the money and resources, whereas in the Congress model, money is put into the bank accounts and the pockets of the poor.

The Congress leader was speaking at an event in Hosapete to mark two years in office of the Congress government in Karnataka during which over one lakh title deeds were distributed to eligible beneficiaries, whose "undocumented habitations" have been declared as revenue villages.

Hitting back, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on X, “Rahul Gandhi’s ‘khata-khat’ economics is crashing under its own weight.” “He loudly claims that crores have been transferred to women in Karnataka under the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana. But reality bites — his own Congress government admits there's no money and delays are inevitable,” Bhandari said.

“False promises, hollow claims — typical Congress model. Just noise, no delivery!” he charged.

During Karnataka assembly polls, Gandhi had promised that financial assistance under various schemes would be credited to the beneficiaries' accounts "khata-khat, khata-khat (timely and swiftly)." Bhandari also slammed the Congress for celebrating its government's two years in office in Karnataka at a time when heavy downpour in Bengaluru for the past 36 hours has thrown life out of gear in the city.

"Three lives lost in the devastating Karnataka floods and the state is drowning in severe waterlogging and civic chaos. But where is the Congress leadership? "Instead of addressing the crisis, they're busy attending a celebratory anniversary event — completely disconnected from the ground reality," the BJP spokesperson charged.