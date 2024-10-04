Rahul Gandhi's Kolhapur visit put off by a day as flight faces technical issue

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kolhapur on Friday was postponed as his flight did not take off due to technical reasons, the party said.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha is scheduled to unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kasba Bawda around 9.30 am on Saturday and address the Sanvidhan Sanman convention in Kolhapur, the party said in a statement.

He was to arrive on a two-day visit to Kolhapur, it said.

The visit on Friday was postponed as Gandhi's flight didn't take off due to technical reasons, the statement said. PTI MR ARU