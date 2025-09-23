Rahul Gandhi's lawyer cross-examines witness in defamation case in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's lawyer on Tuesday completed the cross-examination of a witness in the defamation case going on against him for making objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Karnataka Assembly election campaign.

The case against the Leader of Opposition and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha MP is being heard in the MP-MLA Court in Sultanpur.

Gandhi's lawyer will cross-examine the second witness on October 9.

Rahul Gandhi's lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla said that the cross-examination of Anil Mishra, a resident of Pitambarpur Kala village under Kotwali Dehat police station area, which could not be completed on September 9, was completed on Tuesday.

The cross-examination of the second witness, Ram Chandra Dubey, will be done on October 9, Shukla said.

The case dates back to 2018, when Mishra filed a defamation suit against Gandhi, alleging he made objectionable remarks against Shah during the Karnataka Assembly election campaign.

The MP-MLA court issued a warrant against Gandhi in December, 2023.

In February 2024, Gandhi surrendered before the court and was granted bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

On July 26, he recorded his statement in the court, claiming innocence and stating that the case was part of a political conspiracy against him. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS