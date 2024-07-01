Rahul Gandhi's LS speech: Apologise for insulting crores of Hindus, says Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Jul 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge of Indian tradition and Hindu culture and he should apologise to the entire nation for his speech in Lok Sabha.

In his maiden speech as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock, drawing massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi, Sai said, "Rahul Gandhi's statement in the Parliament calling the entire Hindu society violent is extremely objectionable and condemnable. He has insulted crores of Hindus of the country. Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge of Indian tradition and Hindu culture".

"The entire country is hurt by his statement. This hatred of Congress towards Hindus should stop. Rahul Gandhi and Congress should apologize to the entire country for this statement," the CM added. PTI TKP BNM