Rahul Gandhi's Maharashtra poll allegations: Oppn unable to accept defeat, says Shinde

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of irregularities in the Maharashtra assembly polls, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the opposition was unable to accept its resounding defeat.

The Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP won 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, with BJP alone coming close to the halfway mark with 132 seats. Shinde's Sena emerged victorious on 57 seats, while NCP got 41 seats.

The Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP(SP) on Friday alleged irregularities in the voter lists of Maharashtra, claiming that a total of 39 lakh voters were added between Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a joint press conference in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed the total number of voters added in Maharashtra was equivalent to the population of a state like Himachal Pradesh, and urged the Election Commission to provide them with a list of voters and come clean on the issue.

For the opposition, EVMs are fine when they win, but they will blame the Election Commission of India and the voters' list after a defeat, Shinde told reporters.

"They are still not able to digest this defeat. They are not ready to accept defeat and are yet to come out of its shock," the deputy CM said.

Asserting that the NDA will win the Delhi polls, results of which will be announced on Saturday, Shinde said, "They (the opposition) are seeing defeat in Delhi, so they have started with their allegations." In the Maharashtra polls, a wave of love from "ladki bahins and ladka bhaus" (beloved brothers and sisters) decimated the opposition, Shinde opined.

They ensured defeat of those who opposed the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, he added. PTI PR BNM