Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Ilhan Omar sparks row in India

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar during his visit to the United States sparked massive row in India.

Ilhan Omar, an alleged ISIS sympathiser known for her vocal criticism of India's policies, especially concerning Kashmir, has previously visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, actions that have been viewed by many in India as supportive of Pakistan's stance against India.

Her visit to PoK was reportedly sponsored by the Pakistani government, adding fuel to the controversy surrounding her interactions with Indian politicians.

The meeting with Omar, who has also boycotted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the U.S. Congress and attempted to pass resolutions condemning India's actions in Kashmir, has been interpreted by critics as Rahul Gandhi aligning himself with figures perceived as anti-India.

Gandhi's motives were questioned following this meeting, especially in light of upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gandhi's critics within India labeled this meeting as a betrayal of national interests, suggesting it plays into the hands of those who wish to see India's image tarnished internationally.

Ilhan Omar is not a friend of India. She is not a friend of free, Democratic, independent and vibrant India. By prioritizing to meet her, @RahulGandhi displays grave error of judgement. If he takes his job of LOP seriously, then he must understand those who make every possible… — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) September 10, 2024