Rahul Gandhi's no-show at national and cultural celebrations; leadership questioned

New Delhi: India recently celebrated its 76th Republic Day, with two other significant events also taking place: the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a once-in-144-years event, and the Delhi Assembly election campaign.

While national leaders have been active participants, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has been conspicuously absent or keeping low-key, prompting questions about his dedication to India's core values.

Missing the cultural pulse: The Maha Kumbh neglect

The Maha Kumbh, a testament to India's cultural wealth and the largest spiritual congregation globally, saw enthusiastic involvement from BJP leaders, including the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the entire Yogi cabinet taking part in the holy dip at Prayagraj.

High-profile visits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu are also scheduled.

However, Rahul Gandhi's absence from this culturally significant event suggests a disconnect from India's spiritual and cultural roots, despite his claims of being a "janeudhari Brahmin." His absence from other key cultural events like Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri further underscores this disconnect.

Republic Day 2025: A missed opportunity for national unity

The Republic Day parade symbolizes India's democratic spirit and honours its armed forces. Yet, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge's decision to skip this event has been seen as a snub to national pride and military respect.

While Prime Minister Modi was actively involved in addressing the nation, Rahul Gandhi was nowhere to be found, despite holding the constitutional post of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, leading to scrutiny over his leadership and national commitment.

Overlooking constitutional celebrations

On Constitution Day in 2022, Rahul Gandhi's absence from official ceremonies, coupled with not acknowledging President Murmu, was perceived as a disregard for the Constitution he claims to protect.

Absence from Congress victories and events

Even within his own party, Rahul Gandhi has shown a lack of engagement, missing out on celebrating Congress' previous electoral wins in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in the past, which left party workers feeling neglected and questioning his leadership commitment.

Rahul also missed the inauguration of Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Belagavi, organised by the party's Karnataka unit in a grand celebration.

Rahul Gandhi's consistent absence from pivotal national and party events isn't just a series of oversights; it paints a picture of a leader potentially out of touch with the cultural, democratic, and organizational ethos of India.

As Delhi's elections unfold, his almost complete absence on the campaign trail further weakens Congress' position, leaving many to ponder whether someone who distances himself from the nation's heart can effectively lead it.