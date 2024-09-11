Rahul Gandhi's remarks on reservation exposed Congress' intentions: Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad, Sep 11 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks suggesting abolition of India's reservation system has exposed the opposition party's hidden intentions.

He alleged that misguiding people over quota issue is not only an insult to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities, but also to the makers of the Constitution.

Patel's allegation came after Gandhi told students at the Georgetown University in the United States of America that the Congress would think of scrapping reservation when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

"It does not suit Rahul Gandhi to make statements against India's reservation policy from foreign soil. By talking about abolishing reservation, he has exposed his and the Congress party's hidden intentions," the Gujarat CM said on X.

The Congress party's apathy and insensitivity towards the problems faced by the backward and oppressed classes of the country is regrettable, he said.

"Misguiding people on the issue of reservation is not only an insult to SC, ST, OBCs, but it is also an insult to the makers of the Constitution. Bharatiya Janata Party will not allow their tricks to end reservation succeed," Patel added. PTI PJT PD NP