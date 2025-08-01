Rahul Gandhi's remarks on US tariffs expose his 'anti-India' mindset: Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on US tariffs has exposed his ''anti-India'' mindset.

''When Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducting everything so gracefully and talking with various countries on equal terms, Gandhi is defaming our country'', the chief minister said at a press conference here.

Gandhi on Wednesday said US President Donald Trump was right in calling the Indian economy ‘dead’, and alleged that "everyone but the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister" avoids speaking about it.

The Congress leader also criticised the government for maintaining silence over the 25 per cent tariffs and penalties imposed by the United States, effective from August 1 Sarma alleged that over the last seven days, Gandhi had been ''badly exposed.'' ''Initially, people thought that he was anti-BJP, but now they have realised that Rahul Gandhi is anti-India'', the chief minister claimed. PTI DG DG MNB