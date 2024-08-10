Rahul Gandhi's secret meeting with Bangladeshi Oppn leader in London

New Delhi: A senior Bangladeshi editor appearing on a debate show on Republic TV on Saturday alleged Rahul Gandhi had held a secret meeting with Tarique Rahman, acting chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), in London.

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, Editor of Bangladeshi newspaper 'Blitz', claimed that the meeting was part of a larger conspiracy involving the CIA and ISI to overthrow the government of Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh.

The allegations suggest that Gandhi gave a green signal for actions leading to violence in Bangladesh, including a coup and a massacre of Hindus.

The claims have sparked a debate on Gandhi's role and intentions, with some questioning his actions as anti-national and anti-Hindu.

BJP IT cell chief and national spokesperson Amit Malviya asked clarification from the Leader of Opposition over his alleged secret meeting with the BNP leader.

The situation has raised concerns about the potential involvement of international actors in destabilising Bangladesh and the implications for regional stability and Hindu communities in the country.

Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government on Monday, taking the death toll to 560 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July.

A number of Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised, women assaulted and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party headed by Hasina were killed in the violence in Bangladesh after she fled the country, according to two community leaders in Dhaka.