Rahul Gandhi's 'spit and run' show in Bengaluru not mark of responsible leader: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (PTI) Karnataka BJP spokesperson S Suresh Kumar on Saturday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s protest rally in the city against alleged vote theft during the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, calling it a "spit and run show".

He also said the MP's actions are not the mark of a responsible leader.

Speaking to reporters here, Suresh said, “From Freedom Park, the Election Commission’s office is hardly 500 metres. To substantiate his allegations, Rahul Gandhi should have, as a responsible leader, gone there and submitted a complaint. Instead, he only spat (his accusations) and ran,” said Suresh.

Asked why the BJP is defending the Election Commission, Suresh clarified that they are merely putting the records straight.

“Indirectly, Rahul Gandhi has hinted that we are beneficiaries of many things he alleged. So, it is our duty to set the records straight,” he added.

Reacting to Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh’s statement that the Indian Air Force (IAF) shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft during Operation Sindoor, Suresh said Rahul Gandhi and the other Congress leaders who questioned that should render an unconditional apology.

“It is also high time that Congress searches for a leader who will be responsible, and who will not always demean the Indian Army, Supreme Court or Election Commission. Otherwise, Congress is doomed. We want a true Indian as the Leader of the Opposition,” he said. PTI JR ROH