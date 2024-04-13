Rahul Gandhi's TN visit has trumped Modi's poll campaign: Stalin

Tirupur (Tamil Nadu), Apr 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's single day campaign in the state has "beaten all the election trips" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state to seek votes.

Referring to the April 12 meet addressed at nearby Coimbatore by him and Gandhi, Stalin said the turnout and the rally was magnificent like the movie "Baahubali", and the "total BJP was trumped," by a single public meeting.

Further, the chief minister said Gandhi's single day campaign in Tamil Nadu has "beaten all the election trips" of Modi to the state to seek votes. "Rahul Gandhi has proven that Tamil Nadu people can be won over (ruled) only through love." Citing Gandhi's comment in Coimbatore that the Lok Sabha polls are an ideological battle, the DMK chief said he has been all along stating that the election is between the INDIA bloc -- committed to upholding social justice -- and the BJP front which is sowing seeds of "discrimination" in society. "Rahul Gandhi's speech has echoed the same opinion." The DMK regime is a beacon of social justice that provided reservation to marginalised people including the Backward, Most Backward and Scheduled Castes.

"If Modi is again voted to power, he will first do away with reservation. It is because BJP is allergic to social justice." Modi will also change the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar. "That is why we say that Modi returning to power is a danger to the Constitution, a threat to the whole country." Furthermore, the DMK president alleged "stoking violence is in the BJP's DNA," and the nation will be an autocracy and the number of poor people will rise if Modi retains power.

Referring to a news item (a video clip was also shared in social media) on BJP workers allegedly assaulting a woman in Tirupur for posing GST related questions, he said both the BJP and Modi are detrimental to the nation and its people. "The BJP will turn Tirupur into a Manipur," he alleged. Pointing to the alleged assault, he accused the BJP of arrogance and alleged the Saffron party has become drunk with power.

Industrial growth is possible only in a peaceful environment and peace and growth will be lost if "violent parties like the BJP is allowed entry." Due to GST and demonetisation, industries/MSMEs have been seriously affected. A company that came forward to invest in Tamil Nadu was intimidated and it was forced to start its venture in Gujarat, he alleged.

For the Production Linked Incentive scheme, tax is collected from Tamil Nadu people and the Centre is giving concession to start industries in Gujarat. "Only these people are now seeking votes in Tirupur and Coimbatore." Stalin addressed the meet at Avinashi in Tirupur district which is among the areas that fall under the Nilgiris LS constituency, where BJP's L Murugan is seeking his luck. In Coimbatore, TN BJP chief K Annamalai is the candidate. PTI VGN KH