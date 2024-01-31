Rahul Gandhi's car attacked in Bihar's Katihar, not in Bengal: Mamata

Behrampore (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vehicle was not attacked in the state but in Bihar.

She, however, condemned the incident and said that the vehicle entered the state with its rear window pane already broken.

"I got a message that Rahul Gandhi's car was pelted with stones. I checked what exactly happened and found that the incident occurred in Katihar, not in Bengal. The car entered Bengal with the glass already broken...I condemn the attack. This is nothing but a drama," Banerjee said here.

She was speaking at a public distribution programme here.

The car in which Gandhi was travelling to West Bengal's Malda district as part of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was pelted with stones by unidentified persons on Wednesday, state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed.

The rear window pane of the vehicle was smashed in the incident but Gandhi did not suffer any injury.

Banerjee also suspected that the incident could be an expression of anger of people in Bihar where Nitish Kumar's JD(U) ditched the opposition bloc INDIA and returned to the BJP-led NDA.

