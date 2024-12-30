Rahul Gandhi's Vietnam trip amidst national mourning for Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: The decision by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to travel to Vietnam for New Year celebrations amid national mourning over the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has ignited a firestorm of controversy.

Advertisment

As the country observed a seven-day national mourning period for Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024, Gandhi's choice to depart for a celebratory trip has attracted huge criticism.

BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya attacked Gandhi in a post on X, "While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year."

"Rahul Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh’s death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable. The Gandhis and the Congress hate the Sikhs. Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib," Malviya added.

Advertisment

While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year.



Rahul Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh’s death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable.



The Gandhis and the… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 30, 2024

Dr. Manmohan Singh, revered for his pivotal role in India's economic liberalisation, was not only a significant political figure but also the first Sikh Prime Minister of India. His death prompted tributes from across the political spectrum, with leaders from various parties acknowledging his contributions to the nation's economic growth and his gentle, scholarly approach to governance.

However, the timing of Gandhi's trip has raised questions about respect, political decorum, and the Congress party's priorities during this period of national grief.

Advertisment

Criticism has primarily focused on the optics of Gandhi's departure to celebrate while the nation mourned.

Posts found on X have accused Gandhi of showing a lack of respect for Dr Singh's legacy, with some users drawing parallels to his absence during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, suggesting a pattern of insensitivity during national tragedies.

Critics have labelled this move as "shameless" and indicative of a disconnect between the Congress leadership and the sentiments of the Indian populace at a time of mourning.

Advertisment

Moreover, the Congress party's handling of Singh's funeral and the subsequent debate over the site of his last rites have added fuel to the fire.

Rahul Gandhi had previously criticised the government's decision to perform Singh's last rites at Nigambodh Ghat, alleging it was an insult to the former PM's legacy.

This criticism was met with a sharp rebuttal from the BJP, accusing Congress of politicising a sombre moment.