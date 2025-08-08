Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' claims irresponsible, Congress should worry about him: MP BJP chief

Bhopal, Aug 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal on Friday slammed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying his allegations about vote theft were "irresponsible" and the Congress should worry about him.

Talking to reporters here, Khandelwal said that there were no facts or basis for Gandhi's allegations of election fraud.

The BJP leader made the statement after Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited his residence.

Gandhi on Friday described the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as an "institutionalised chori" and claimed that the Election Commission was "openly colluding" with the BJP to carry out this "theft" with the objective of taking away the voting rights of the poor.

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress leader made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls, citing an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka and said that it was "a crime against the Constitution".

Rubbishing Gandhi's claims, Khandelwal said, "It is a matter of disappointment for the entire country that such an irresponsible statement has come from a person holding such a high post." The Leader of Opposition should not speak so irresponsibly, especially when he was holding such an important position, he said.

If anyone in the family faces a problem and if someone is "mentally ill", the entire family should be worried about it, the Betul MLA said, taking a dig at the Congress.

"I think the Congress people should worry about him (Gandhi). Why is he making such statements? It is his family's matter, why is such a big leader giving such statements? So the entire Congress family should worry and talk to him," he said.

Asked about his meeting with Scindia, Khandelwal said it was a courtesy visit by the union minister. PTI MAS ARU