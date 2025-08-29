Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad rival Annie Raja of CPI joins 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar

Bettiah, Aug 29 (PTI) CPI leader Annie Raja on Friday joined Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's West Champaran district.

Raja, along with Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, participated in the yatra in Bettiah, the district headquarters.

"The right to vote is most important. It empowers us to choose our government. Elections reflect true equality in our country, where every vote carries the same value, whether cast by the rich or the poor. We firmly stand against any attempt to take away this right," she told PTI Video.

Raja was Gandhi's opponent in the Wayanad seat in Kerala in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress leader had defeated her by a margin of 3.64 lakh votes. However, he later gave up the Wayanad seat for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and retained the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, which he had also won.

Gandhi launched the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram in Rohtas district on August 17 against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The yatra will culminate in Patna on September 1. It has so far covered Gayaji, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and Purnea districts. PTI SSS PKD SOM