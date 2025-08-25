Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra rejuvenates Congress and Mahagathbandhan in Bihar: Kishore Jha

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kishore Kumar Jha on Monday said that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar is resonating strongly with people across the state and has rejuvenated both the Congress party and the Mahagathbandhan.

According to Jha, the response to the Yatra makes it evident that it has been a grand success. He said that massive gatherings of youth, farmers, labourers, students, as well as mothers and sisters, are participating in large numbers wherever the Yatra goes.

“Hundreds and thousands of people wait eagerly for hours to catch a glimpse and listen to Jananayak Rahul Gandhi. The way they have welcomed him makes it obvious that they strongly support him on the issue,” he said.

Jha pointed out that the unprecedented support in Sasaram, Aurangabad, Munger, and Bhagalpur reflects the popularity of the Yatra. He said people know that Rahul Gandhi undertook the Yatra to protect the Constitution and the voting rights of citizens.

He added that apart from raising the issue of “theft of votes,” Gandhi has also been addressing unemployment, Bihar’s economic distress, the snatching away of the rights of the poor, and the consequences of the Agniveer scheme. “That is why they listen to his words with seriousness and rapt attention, and assure him of their unflinching support,” Jha said.

Speaking about the Yatra’s next phase, Jha said it will enter Madhubani, his home district, on August 26, passing through Phulparas, Jhanjharpur, Kanhauli and Sakri before entering Darbhanga for a night halt, and thereafter proceeding to Muzaffarpur. “There is a great level of excitement among the people in anticipation,” he noted.

Jha further said that the Yatra has clearly rejuvenated the Congress party in Bihar, with support pouring in from the poor and downtrodden. “It has taken me back to the past when the Congress in Bihar was the party of all sections of the society,” he remarked, adding that such unprecedented energy and support for the Congress is being witnessed after many years.

He also asserted that the Yatra has changed the political scenario in Bihar. “It has greatly strengthened the position of the Mahagathbandhan, and Congress seems to have succeeded in strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level,” Jha said.

According to him, people are now looking forward to the grand alliance breaking caste barriers and emerging victorious in the upcoming assembly elections. “Till then, we keep our fingers crossed,” Jha added.