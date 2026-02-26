Rahul getting old, won't get throne: BJP riposte to Cong's dig at PM's Israeli Parliament address

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday assailed the Congress over its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Israeli Parliament and claimed the opposition party is "unhappy" because Rahul Gandhi is getting older and there is no chance of him becoming prime minister.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, its national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Rahul Gandhi and his family are "completely compromised" and demanded that the Congress explain to the country why Jawaharlal Nehru "gifted" Indian territories to China and Pakistan during his term as the first prime minister.

The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Modi on Thursday for his address to the Israeli Parliament, saying it was an "unabashed defence of his host" -- premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a series of posts on X, Congress leader Anand Sharma slammed the government over Modi's address, saying India should not be seen as endorsing a regime that has perpetrated genocide in Gaza and forced starvation on thousands of helpless Palestinians.

Hitting back, Patra said it's always "bad news" for the Congress when something good happens with the country and Prime Minister Modi.

"It's a matter of pride for the country that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a standing ovation for his address to the Knesset. They were chanting 'Modi, Modi'. We didn't ask them to do so. It was a spontaneous reaction. It was the love of the people of Israel for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing 140 crore people of India there," the BJP leader said.

Patra said that Modi was conferred the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal', in recognition of his exceptional contribution to strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.

"They (Congress) are sad with all these because they do not have the throne. Rahul Baba wants to get the throne because he is getting older. He won't get it, the BJP leader said, adding, "Congress should be unhappy. Let them be unhappy." Hitting back at Gandhi for his "compromised prime minister" jibe at Modi, the MP from Odisha's Puri alleged that it was the Congress leader and his family who are "compromised".

Nehru "gifted" various Indian territories to China and Pakistan, and changed the map of India forever during his term as prime minister, he alleged. Nehru also declined a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, saying China would get angry had India accepted the offer, the BJP leader claimed.

"Had China and Pakistan bribed Nehru? Why did Nehru decline a permanent seat in the UN Security Council? Had he been bribed for this?" Patra asked, demanding a response from the Congress.

"Chacha (uncle) Nehru was compromised. He should be called 'chaha compromised' from today," he added. PTI PK PK NSD NSD