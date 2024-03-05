Rahul greeted with 'Modi-Modi' chants, potatoes by BJP workers in MP; he responds with flying kiss

Shajapur (MP), Mar 5 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra witnessed a surprise encounter at Shajapur city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday when BJP supporters cheered "Modi-Modi" as his convoy passed through the area.

The Congress leader halted the procession to engage with the chanting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, who also offered potatoes to him while he blew a kiss in response.

Later in the evening, Gandhi mentioned about the incident during his address to a gathering, saying that it was easy to face such incidents by opening "mohabbat ki dukan" (shop of love) in "nafrat ka bazaar" (market of hatred).

The yatra, which entered BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, encountered a group of BJP supporters led by corporator Mukesh Dubey, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi along the way.

Gandhi, upon spotting the group, paused the convoy to interact with them, exchanging greetings and handshakes as the BJP workers cheered "Jai Shri Ram".

Following the brief exchange, Gandhi returned to his vehicle, waving and blowing a kiss before continuing the journey.

Speaking to PTI later, BJP corporator Dubey mentioned Gandhi's gesture in response to their slogans, stating he welcomed the Congress leader and even presented potatoes to him.

"I told Gandhi that you are welcome," he said.

The yatra proceeded to Ujjain later in the day.

Addressing a gathering from his vehicle in Ujjain, Gandhi said, "Open a shop of love in the market of hatred. This is quite easy. It is not that difficult." "Sometimes it happens during the yatra, like it happened today. Three-four people from BJP were standing with flags. They were shouting. I got down from the vehicle and shook hands and asked how are you brother? And they stopped shouting and started smiling and then when I was leaving, they were doing like this (making gesture of blowing kisses)." Earlier, Gandhi offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain along with former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and state Congress president Jitu Patwari. PTI COR ADU SKL NP