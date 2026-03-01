Rahul greets Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on his birthday

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on his birthday on Sunday, wishing him good health, strength and a long life of dedicated service to the people of the southern state.

Stalin turned 73 on Sunday. He heads Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, which is a key member of the INDIA opposition bloc.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @mkstalin. May you have good health, strength, and a long life of dedicated service to the people of Tamil Nadu," Gandhi said on X.

The Congress and the DMK are engaged in a hard bargaining over seat distribution for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. PTI ASK RC