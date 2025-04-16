Rahul Gupta takes charge as Hingoli district collector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Apr 16 (PTI) Rahul Gupta, a 2017 batch IAS officer, took charge as the Collector of Hingoli district in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Prior to this posting, he served as the Joint Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official said.

He was also the assistant collector in Gadchiroli and CEO of Dharashiv Zilla Parishad.

Talking to reporters after assuming the charge, Gupta said, "The schemes of the government should be implemented effectively which will help the district in reaching new heights." PTI AW NP