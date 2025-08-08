Rahul has got script from Salim-Javed: Fadnavis on `vote-theft' allegations

Pune, Aug 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday sought to ridicule Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's allegations about irregularities in voter lists, saying he has obtained a "script" from Salim-Javed and it is all fiction.

The Congress leader was only looking for an excuse to hide his own failure, Fadnavis said, speaking to reporters in Pune.

"Of late, it seems Rahul Gandhi has approached (Bollywood screenplay writers) Salim-Javed and is presenting an entertaining script everywhere. But nothing beyond entertainment is coming out of it. He does not have a single factual point, it is all fiction," he said.

While the Congress leader claimed there were issues with voter lists, the BJP has been expressing this concern for a long time, Fadnavis said.

"We have demanded that the Election Commission conduct a comprehensive revision, which it has started in Bihar. But now Rahul Gandhi is opposing the revision. What does he really want? It clearly shows he does not understand what a comprehensive revision entails. He is just looking for an excuse to cover up his own failures," the chief minister said.