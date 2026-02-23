Rahul has left no stone unturned to fight BJP: Omar on suggestions to change INDIA bloc leadership

Gulmarg (J-K), Feb 23 (PTI) Amid talk of leadership change in the INDIA bloc, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said there have been no discussions over the issue in any meeting of the alliance so far and backed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying he has left no stone unturned to fight the BJP.

Abdullah, whose party National Conference is part of the INDIA bloc, was responding to remarks by veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar that DMK chief M K Stalin is "best-suited" to be the convenor of the INDIA bloc, "There has been no such meeting in the India Bloc yet. So, I do not know where this is being projected," Abdullah told reporters at the famous ski resort here in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Abdullah said Aiyar has given his personal opinion, and he has the right to his opinion.

"No one can say that he has no right to give his opinion. But, when the decision is taken, it will be taken by the INDIA bloc and all (constituents) will discuss it. So far, there has been no talk about leadership in any of the meetings of the INDIA bloc," the NC vice president said.

Asked whether his party supports the change in the leadership, Abdullah said that while the issue of leadership has to be discussed internally within the INDIA bloc first, Gandhi has left no stone unturned to fight the BJP and the government.

"Tell me, which stone has Rahul Gandhi left unturned to fight the BJP? He has consistently opposed the BJP and targeted the BJP and the government on everything. That is the job of the Leader of the Opposition. What else do you want from Rahul Gandhi?" he said.

The J-K chief minister said it is true that sometimes the Congress party does not succeed in an election, "but the job of the INDIA bloc is to take the government to task, and oppose the BJP".

"Someone tell me which stone Rahul Gandhi has left unturned in doing so?" he added.