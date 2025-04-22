Rahul has no right to call Waqf Act unconstitutional: Jagdambika Pal

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) BJP leader Jagadambika Pal on Tuesday attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying he had no moral right to say the Waqf Act was unconstitutional as he did not participate in the debate over it.

Pal, who headed the Joint Parliamentary Committee formed to examine the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, was addressing a press conference here.

"The Joint Parliamentary Committee made 14 amendments to the bill and held detailed consultations for six months. The government accepted all the 14 amendments, which shows the strength of democracy," he said.

"But Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says the bill was unconstitutional. There was a 12-hour-long debate in the Lok Sabha. Why didn't he participate in the debate? He has no right to call it unconstitutional," he said.

Parliament cleared the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 earlier this month. PTI MR NP