Rahul has spoken the truth; Aaditya defends Cong leader's US remarks

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Election Commission of India and said the latter has not targeted the poll body but spoken the truth.

Thackeray said the truth about the EC has to be spoken because even the world has seen how India is being defamed by the poll body.

"Rahul Gandhi has not targeted the Election Commission. He has spoken the truth. The Election Commission has turned out to be a bogus organisation. As of today, it is working under the directives of the BJP office," Thackeray said.

Gandhi, who is on a visit to the US, raised questions on the BJP-led coalition's victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls and alleged that the Election Commission of India was "compromised". PTI PR BNM