Rahul in Amritsar, to visit Golden Temple

Amritsar, Oct 2 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at the Golden Temple here on Monday. The former Congress president landed at the airport here at 11:15 am. Party sources said Gandhi is on a personal visit to the city and will be paying obeisance at the Golden Temple. His visit to Punjab comes at a time when there is tension between the Punjab Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case. Some of the party leaders were also opposed to the alliance with the AAP in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. PTI JMS CHS VSD DV DV