Rahul in Kurukshetra for training camp for Cong district chiefs from Haryana, Uttarakhand

Kurukshetra, Jan 21 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Kurukshetra on Wednesday to address a training camp for the party's district unit presidents from Haryana and Uttarakhand.

The camp for the District Congress Committee (DCC) chiefs is being held here from January 13 to 22 as part of the party's "Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan".

On his arrival here, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha interacted with the families of the Congress district presidents from Haryana and Uttarakhand, before attending the closed-door training sessions, sources said.

According to the sources, only the district unit chiefs of the party were allowed to attend the training in a hall inside the Punjabi Dharamshala, the venue for the camp.

Police had made tight security arrangements around the venue. Barricades were erected at three places on the approach road to the Punjabi Dharamshala.

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh said Kurukshetra was chosen as a central location convenient for the leaders from both states.

Gandhi landed in Ambala and headed to Kurukshetra by road. Senior leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, besides the state Congress chief and the party's general secretary in-charge of Haryana, B K Hariprasad, received Gandhi at the Ambala airport.

The Congress appointed district unit presidents in Haryana last year, after a gap of more than 10 years. The 32 DCC chiefs were appointed in August.

In Uttarakhand, 27 new DCC presidents were appointed in November.

The Congress has organised the training camp for the district unit chiefs to strengthen its organisational structure in the two states and further strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Hooda, Selja and Surjewala have addressed the district presidents in recent days.

Congress MLA Ashok Arora said the training modules cover a wide range of subjects, including the grand old party's history, ideology, policies, organisational functioning and future political roadmap.

Gandhi held a meeting with senior party leaders from Haryana and All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) observers in Chandigarh in June last year as part of an organisation-rejuvenation campaign. PTI COR SUN RC