Rahul indulging in 'dangerous' activities: BJP on Cong leader's meeting with US lawmaker Omar

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi over his meeting with US lawmaker Ilhan Omar and others during his visit to that country, alleging the Congress leader is indulging in “dangerous and mischievous” activities by reaching out to people abroad who are known for their anti-India stand.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that Gandhi earlier used to indulge in “childish activities” but “now he is indulging in dangerous and mischievous activities”.

"It is for the first time in the history of India that a Leader of Opposition has met a declared anti-India lawmaker and expressed his sweet feelings. He has met US lawmaker Ilhan Omar, who is infamous for her anti-India stand and statements,” he added.

Referring to Gandhi's remarks on the Sikh community, Trivedi alleged that he has drawn support from Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

With this, Gandhi has further added a new friend in his list of anti-India friends, the BJP leader charged.

“There is a saying: King James I was the wisest fool in Christendom. In my opinion, the same thing applies to Rahul Gandhi for ‘Congressdom’,” he added. At the press conference, Trivedi also showed a picture of Gandhi with journalist Mushfiqul Fazal as he hit out at the Congress leader accusing him of meeting people who are known for their anti-India stand.

“He is that journalist who had asked a question regarding Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in a White House press conference and he is taking a selfie with Rahul,” the BJP leader said.

Trivedi slammed Gandhi for “spewing venom” against India during his US visit and termed his meeting with the US lawmaker Omar and others as “very serious” .

“Omar is one of the US lawmakers whom the Pakistan government had taken on a visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). She has made several statements that directly or indirectly show her sympathy for the Muslim Brotherhood and ISI (Pakistan’s intelligence agency),” he added.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also slammed Gandhi over his meetings and remarks in the US.

“That is for everyone to see who are the political leaders in our country who are often seen to be moving around with known anti-India elements across the globe, spew venom and speak against India,” he told reporters when asked for comment.

In a post on X, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, “The woman in the red circle is Ilhan Omar, the leader of the Democratic Party in America. She has consistently supported the creation of a separate country of Khalistan and Kashmir.” “Currently, Rahul Gandhi is gathering support for this agenda in America,” he added.

Gandhi is on a four-day visit to the United States. His first stop was in Dallas, which began on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi held a meeting with a group of lawmakers at the US Capitol.

The Congress has dismissed the criticism over Gandhi meeting Omar, known for her controversial positions regarding India. PTI PK AS AS