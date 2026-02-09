Rahul indulging in systematic disruption of parliamentary proceedings: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The BJP on Monday condemned Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's conduct in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of indulging in a "systematic disruption" of parliamentary proceedings and "deliberately" undermining constitutional institutions.

BJP MP and the party's chief spokesperson, Anil Baluni, alleged that it is now "abundantly clear" by Rahul Gandhi's conduct that the Congress leader has no interest in meaningful parliamentary debates.

"His objective is to convert the temple of democracy into a political battleground. His sole agenda is to obstruct India's progress and damage the nation's global standing," he charged.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemns Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for systematic disruption of parliamentary proceedings and a deliberate undermining of the constitutional institutions," Baluni added.

This came after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday amid a stand-off between the government and the opposition over Gandhi's demand that he be allowed to speak before the discussion on the Union Budget begins.

Hitting out at Gandhi, the BJP's chief spokesperson said that despite being repeatedly given opportunities to speak in the Lok Sabha, the leader of the opposition continues to remain fixated on his "defame India" narrative.

"Fearing the unravelling of his rhetoric, Gandhi frequently seeks pretexts to evade substantive debate. By disrupting the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi not only showed contempt for Parliament but also committed a grave insult to India’s first tribal woman President," the BJP leader charged.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party unequivocally denounces the repeated obstruction of Parliament by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, asserting that such conduct reflects a deep disregard for democratic norms and parliamentary decorum," he added.

Baluni said the opposition party’s absence from "crucial debates", including those on the Union Budget, has become a routine.

"Tearing papers at the Speaker's chair and heckling Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposes Congress' complete bankruptcy of people-centric issues," he said. "The audacity to even attempt conspiracies against the prime minister within the precincts of Parliament is beyond condemnation." Baluni further said it is the "height of irony” that the Congress, which signed an MoU with the Communist Party of China, now seeks to lecture the nation on national security.

Referring to Gandhi’s alleged meetings at the Chinese Embassy during the Doklam standoff, the BJP leader claimed that such actions leave him with no moral authority to speak on matters concerning the Indian Armed Forces.

Baluni also slammed Gandhi for making "disparaging remarks" about Indian democracy during his foreign visits. "Appealing to foreign powers to interfere in India's internal affairs is the ultimate demonstration of ideological bankruptcy and an anti-national mindset," the BJP leader charged.