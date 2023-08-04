Rahul is a hero and nobody can defeat him, hope he opts for Wayanad again in 2024: A K Antony

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 4 (PTI) Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case, Congress veteran A K Antony on Friday said the former AICC chief is now a hero and nobody can defeat him in the political battle in the coming days.

Advertisment

In a big relief to Gandhi, the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his 'Modi' surname remark, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership.

Talking to reporters here, the former Defence Minister wished that Gandhi would opt for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat again in the 2024 elections to take forward his fight to restore secular India.

"It is my wish, the wish of the people of Kerala, Congress people of Kerala, UDF people of Kerala, and all the secular-minded people of Kerala. This is my wish," Antony said, responding to a question about Rahul contesting from Wayanad again in 2024.

Advertisment

The former Kerala chief minister further said the judgment has made Rahul Gandhi invincible.

Now, in the coming days of the political battle, nobody can defeat him. Because those months after the lower court judgment onwards, the courage, the conviction, to sacrifice anything to fight for a cause, that has made him a hero among the Indian people," Antony said.

He said the verdict has rekindled the hopes of reestablishing democracy, secularism, diversity, and plurality in the 2024 elections.

Antony called this a day of festival for the people to celebrate. PTI KPK TGB TGB ANE