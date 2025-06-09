Rahul is LoP in LS, EC must respond to his charges: Prashant Kishor

Patna, Jun 9 (PTI) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has said the Election Commission should come clean on doubts raised about the Maharashtra assembly polls by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The former poll strategist said that while he did not consider himself a "specialist" in these matters, the EC should respond to allegations made "in writing" by Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"The Congress is the main opposition party in the country. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. Hence, the EC should dispel any doubts that he has raised," Kishor told reporters.

The IPAC founder, who is on a tour of Bihar to galvanise public support for his Jan Suraaj Party ahead of the assembly polls, was responding to queries from journalists in Begusarai late Sunday evening.

Notably, Gandhi had last week written an article in a national English daily wherein he had alleged that the assembly polls held in Maharashtra last year were not free and fair, a reason why these were swept by the NDA, months after the BJP-led coalition was drubbed in the Lok Sabha polls in the western state.

The Election Commission, on its part, has come out with a point-by-point rebuttal.

Kishor said, "Rahul Gandhi has not expressed his view not in a bite but in writing, through a newspaper article".

However, Kishor had in the past worked with the Congress as an election consultant and had also toyed with the idea of formally joining that party prior to floating his own outfit.

"As such, if doubts remain in people's minds about the fairness of the electoral process, it would not be good for a democracy. Hence, the EC must come forward and dispel all misgivings," he said. PTI NAC BDC