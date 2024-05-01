Rahul is speaking lies, his party has amended Constitution multiple times: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, May 1 (PTI) Taking a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that the BJP wants to change the Constitution, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said it was the grand old party which has amended the statute book "more than 100 times".

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday, Gandhi had warned that if the BJP returns to power at the Centre, it will "tear apart" and "throw away" the Constitution which granted rights to the poor, Dalits, scheduled tribes and other backward classes.

Reacting to the Congress leader's remarks, Yadav, addressing a rally in Sagar district, accused him of lying.

"You (Rahul Gandhi) are speaking lies believing the public is fool. You yesterday said the BJP will change the Constitution. If someone has changed the Constitution, it was the first prime minister of Congress who did this in 1950. This shows the character of the Congress," said the BJP leader.

Yadav pointed out that Congress PMs Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi amended the Constitution multiple times.

The MP Chief Minister said Nehru amended the Constitution 17 times, his successor Lal Bahadur Shastri three times, Indira Gandhi 29 times and Rajiv Gandhi ten times.

"Those who amended the Constitution a hundred times are accusing others (of attempting to change the document)," he noted.

Yadav said Nehru had opposed the rebuilding of Somnath Temple in Gujarat and stopped his Cabinet members from its attending its inauguration.

Polling in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar Lok Sabha seat, along with seven other constituencies, will take place on May 7. PTI ADU RSY