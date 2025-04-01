Rahul, Kharge express shock at deaths of 18 workers in Gujarat firecracker warehouse

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday expressed shock at the deaths of 18 workers in an explosion at a cracker warehouse in Gujarat and said safety rules should be implemented to prevent such incidents and accountability fixed for those responsible.

The news of the deaths of several workers and injuries to many in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha is extremely sad, Gandhi said in a post on X. "I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families." "This accident should be investigated immediately and the culprits given the harshest punishment. Often, incidents of fire and explosions occur in such factories and poor workers who have gone out to earn their livelihood lose their lives," he said in the post in Hindi.

"To prevent such tragic incidents, there must be strict enforcement of safety rules and clear accountability of those responsible," he added.

Calling the accident extremely painful, Congress chief Kharge expressed his deepest condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"When safety rules are relaxed, such accidents often happen. Whoever is responsible for this negligence should be given the strict punishment under the law," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"The government is requested to provide immediate and appropriate compensation to the victims and help them in every possible way," he added.

Eighteen people were killed and five injured after a blast at a firecracker warehouse led to a blaze and collapse of the building in Banaskantha district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred in an industrial area near Deesa town around 9:45 am.

"As many as 18 persons died in the incident and five others are injured after a slab of the building collapsed following a massive blast," Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said.

He said the victims were workers from Madhya Pradesh and their family members, and most of them died after the slab collapsed on them.

The unit was meant to store firecrackers and no clue has been found so far that firecrackers were being manufactured, Makwana said.

