Rahul, Kharge hail Team India's T20 WC triumph

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup title, with Rahul Gandhi saying the victory gave the nation yet another unforgettable moment to celebrate.

India produced a batting spectacle of rare ferocity to overwhelm New Zealand by 96 runs in the summit clash and defend the T20 World Cup title after posting a record total in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"Champions once again! A magnificent victory for our Men in Blue with a special mention to Sanju Samson and Jaspreet Bumrah for their remarkable performance throughout the tournament," Gandhi said on X.

"Congratulations to Team India on retaining the trophy at home and giving the nation yet another unforgettable moment to celebrate," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also hailed the Indian team's performance. "Many congratulations to Team India on a magnificent victory over New Zealand in the #T20WorldCup Final," he said on X.

Kharge said 140 crore Indians are immensely proud tonight.

"Captain Suryakumar Yadav led with authority and belief. Sanju Samson rose as the saviour of the final, while Ishan Kishan delivered as the unsung hero. Brilliant contributions from Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Abhishek Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah powered this historic triumph. I wish the entire team a bright future ahead," he said.

The Congress, from its official X handle, said, "History Repeated. History Defeated. World Champions, again. India emerged champions by defeating New Zealand in the finals of the T20 World Cup by 96 runs." The party added, "In the process, the boys in blue have rewritten history, becoming the first country to win both consecutive as well as a home World Cup. Congratulations, India." Powered by a blazing 89 from Sanju Samson and explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54), India's top order went on a six-hitting spree to leave the New Zealand bowlers shell-shocked in the title clash, posting a massive 255 for five.

The total was the highest ever posted in a T20 World Cup final, capping a dominant display by the defending champions on the biggest stage of the tournament. India also lifted the maiden trophy of the tournament.

The scoreboard pressure got to the Black Caps, who desperately went after the Indian bowlers and ended up losing three quick wickets initially.

Their biggest hope, Finn Allen (9) and the dangerous Glenn Phillips (5), perished early, sending New Zealand's chances of putting up a decent fight up in smoke.

Axar Patel (3/27) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) bulldozed the Kiwi innings, and with the departure of Tim Seifert (52 off 26), the contest was reduced to a formality. PTI ASK VN VN