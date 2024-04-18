Rahul, Kharge, Lalu among others likely in INDIA bloc’s Ulgulan rally in Ranchi on April 21

Ranchi, Apr 18 (PTI) Leaders from 14 political parties, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad, Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav, and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, have agreed to participate in opposition INDIA bloc's 'Ulgulan Nyay rally' scheduled here on April 21, alliance leaders said on Thursday.

Led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the rally will be held in Jharkhand capital's Prabhat Tara ground.

In a joint press conference here, the bloc leaders claimed that the rally has the support of 28 parties and over five lakh people from across the state will take part in it.

JMM general secretary and central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said they have received consent from the leaders of 14 parties till Wednesday.

He said senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have confirmed their participation in the rally.

"RJD chief Lalu Prasad, former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav have also given their nod to join the rally," he said.

Bhattacharya added that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita and Sanjay Singh from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Derek O’Brien from TMC, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT), Dipankar Bhattacharya from CPI (ML) and others would also participate in the rally.

"Due to the Lok Sabha election schedule in South India, some of the leaders from there might not come but they have extended their support," he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, would be prominent speakers at the rally.

Addressing the media, Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said the state as well as country’s direction would change after the rally.

RJD general secretary Kailash Yadav said the false claims of the BJP over the past 10 years would be exposed.

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren held a meeting with INDIA bloc members regarding the preparations for the rally.

"The rally will expose the atrocities being committed by the central government on tribals and natives of the state and the conspiracy to drive them away from Jal, Jungle and Jamin," the CM wrote on X.

He said the country fully understands the central government's strategy of using agencies against the state governments of opposition parties and defame them with false allegations. "People will reply to them in the upcoming elections," he said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP termed the INDIA bloc’s mega rally as "the great family get together show".

State BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo in a press conference said, "This is just a group of parties that want to promote their families. They have come together on one platform due to the fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign against corruption in the country." PTI SAN SAN MNB