Rahul Mamkootathil moves Kerala court for anticipatory bail in second rape case

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6 (PTI) Barely an hour after the Kerala High Court granted him interim protection from arrest in a case of rape and forced abortion, expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on Saturday sought anticipatory bail in a sessions court here in the second case of sexual assault registered against him.

The MLA's lawyer, advocate Ajithkumar (Sasthamangalam), said that an anticipatory bail was moved in the sessions court here during the day along with an application seeking that police should not proceed with his arrest in view of the High Court order.

"We are trying to have the matter taken up by the sessions court immediately today," he said.

The High Court in the morning issued an interim direction protecting the MLA from arrest, during the pendency of his anticipatory bail plea before it and listed the matter for hearing on December 15.

A sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram had on Thursday rejected his plea for anticipatory bail in the first case of rape and forced abortion registered against him last week.

The second rape case was lodged against him on Wednesday based on the complaint of a second woman, a resident of Bengaluru.

Mamkootathil has been absconding since the registration of the first rape case against him.

He was expelled from the Congress on December 4 after his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the sessions court. PTI HMP ROH