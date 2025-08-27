Rahul Mamkootathil row: Kerala CM says Congress stand ‘not correct’, demands MLA’s resignation

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday criticised the Congress over its stand on suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who faces sexual harassment allegations, and demanded his resignation.

Vijayan said the police would take all possible legal steps in connection with the charges against the Palakkad legislator.

He also dismissed Opposition leader V D Satheesan’s warning a day earlier that the CPI(M) should “stop playing too much” as it would soon face “shocking” revelations.

“Let it come. I am not responding to it now,” Vijayan said with a laugh at a press conference here.

Vijayan assured that those who have levelled allegations against Mamkootathil "need not be afraid of filing complaints", as the state government would ensure their protection.

Responding to reporters’ queries, he said the stand taken by the Congress and Satheesan was “not correct.” He pointed out that public opinion, as well as the views of several Congress leaders and members, was that the Palakkad MLA should resign.

Vijayan said Mamkootathil’s actions not only reflected "criminal tendencies but also tarnished the image of politics and public life." Despite widespread criticism from within and outside the Congress, the Opposition leader was "trying to shield him", he alleged.

“He (Satheesan) also got angry and said a lot of things. He should not have stooped to that level. It is not the correct stand on the part of the Congress or the Opposition leader,” Vijayan claimed.

Mamkootathil had recently quit as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused “a young leader” of a prominent political party of misbehaviour, triggering protests by the BJP and DYFI, the CPI(M)’s youth wing. He was also facing an internal party probe.

Subsequently, several women and a transgender person came forward with similar allegations.

Following the release of audio clips of a purported conversation between the MLA and a woman, the Congress suspended him from the party's primary membership.