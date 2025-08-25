Congress suspends MLA Rahul Mamkootathil over misbehaviour charges from Malayalam actress

Kannur: Congress leader and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was suspended from the primary membership of the party on Monday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph said here.

However, the KPCC Chief rejected the political opponents' demand for Mamkootathil's resignation as MLA.

Mamkootathil recently quit as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour and subsequent protests by BJP and DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M). The leader was facing an internal party inquiry as well.

Subsequently, several women and a transgender person accused him of similar charges and political opponents were mounting pressure for his resignation as MLA.

While talking to reporters here, Joseph said that Mamkootathil was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress party and it was an "unanimous" decision.

The party leadership in the state on Sunday made it clear that an appropriate decision would be made after discussions among its senior leaders.