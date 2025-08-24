Rahul Mamkoottathil apologises to public, party workers amid resignation rumours

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Aug 24 (PTI) Palakkad Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil on Sunday apologised to the public and party workers amid rumours that he may resign from his legislator post following allegations of "misbehaviour" by multiple women.

Addressing reporters at his residence in Adoor, Pathanamthitta, Mamkoottathil refrained from commenting on his possible resignation, but played an audio clip sent to him by a transgender person, who had recently accused him of sending "lewd" WhatsApp messages.

"I never wished that any party worker would bow their head to justify me. I have to face this situation as I have always justified the party's merits on news-media platforms, in the media, and during protests. But it is unacceptable to me that my party workers have to bow their heads due to me," he said.

Mamkoottathil claimed that the transgender had contacted him and spoken about a conversation she had with a reporter.

According to him, the transgender first contacted him and told him about a telephonic conversation with a news reporter.

He claimed that the transgender told him that a reporter had contacted her to ask about any misbehaviour from his side, and later she sent the call recording of the conversation.

He then played the audio clip during the press conference. In the recording, a voice purportedly belonging to the transgender is heard denying any misbehavior from Mamkoottathil and describing him as a good friend.

Referring to the transgender's claim that her life was under threat, Mamkoottathil said, "If such a situation existed, she would not have revealed it. She would not have sent the voice clip to me. I am not blaming her. She is my friend." Explaining the delay in responding to the allegations, he said, "I am a human, I have my own feelings and emotions. I am a person who didn’t want to put my party in a defensive position. I have defended this party several times. I apologise to my party workers who have to defend me.

"Several people who care about me are frequently in touch with me. I am unable to attend some of their calls. There are several people who support me. There are several who are accusing me. Some are criticising me. Some are sad about me. I can only apologise to them for such a situation." Mamkoottathil currently faces an internal party inquiry after actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a prominent political party of misbehaviour.

Protests by the BJP and DYFI had earlier forced him to resign as the state president of the Youth Congress.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala. PTI TBA HMP KH