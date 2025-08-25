Rahul Mamkoottathil suspended as self-respect for women was hurt: Cong leader Satheeshan

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Aug 25 (PTI) Congress leader V D Satheeshan said on Monday that Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil was suspended by the party as it felt that the self-respect of women was hurt following the allegations of misbehaviour by women and a transgender person.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly spoke to reporters at Thiruvalla after the Congress leadership announced the suspension of Mamkoottathil.

Satheeshan said the decision reflected the party's commitment to upholding dignity and setting an example for other political organisations.

This is the first time in Kerala that a political party has taken such stringent action against one of its own leaders, he claimed.

"Even when no formal complaint was available, Mamkoottathil resigned from his post as Youth Congress State President within 24 hours of the allegations. After examining the matter seriously and holding discussions with leaders, the party decided to suspend him from both the party and the parliamentary party," Satheeshan said.

Responding to criticism from LSGD Minister M B Rajesh, the LoP alleged that other parties had failed to act against leaders facing serious charges. "Our decision was made because Congress respects women," he said.

Satheeshan said women leaders in the party were consulted before the action was taken.

He also condemned cyber attacks targeting them.

"This culture of attacking women in cyberspace was started by CPI(M). Such behaviour is wrong and reflects a psychological disorder," he said.

Satheeshan said the party will discuss and decide on Mamkoottathil's participation in Assembly proceedings later.

Mamkootathil recently quit as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour and subsequent protests by BJP and DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).

Subsequently, several women and a transgender person accused him of similar charges. PTI TBA LGK KH