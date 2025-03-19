Rahul meets construction workers' organisations, vows to protect their rights

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met a delegation of various construction workers' outfits and vowed to raise his voice to protect their rights.

Gandhi said he was apprised by the delegation about the pitiable condition of workers in the country.

"Indian workers are a huge force who have contributed significantly in the development of the country. But today they are struggling with lack of daily wages, lack of economic, health and social security," Gandhi said in a post on his WhatsApp channel after meeting the delegation.

The laws made for their welfare are failing on a large scale, he claimed.

"I will raise my voice in every possible way to protect their rights and for their prosperity," the former Congress chief said. PTI ASK VN VN