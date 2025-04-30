Rahul meets family members of Pahalgam terror attack victim in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the family members of Shubham Dwivedi, who was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Gandhi reached here from Amethi and went to Dwivedi's residence. He paid his tributes to Dwivedi and spoke to his family members.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha began his two-day visit to Raebareli, his constituency, and adjoining Amethi, the seat he represented in Parliament thrice, on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who had attended the last rites of Dwivedi on April 23.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited Kanpur on April 23 to meet Dwivedi's family members and said no stone would be left unturned to bring the culprits of the Pahalgam terror strike to justice.

Dwivedi, a businessman from Kanpur, got married only on February 12. On April 22, the Dwivedi household was devastated as news came in that the 31-year-old was gunned down by terrorists right in front of his wife in Pahalgam.

He had gone to Kashmir on a week-long vacation on April 16 with his wife and nine other family members.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22. PTI ABN RC