Rahul meets Indian blind women's cricket team, hails their T20 WC triumph as inspiration for nation

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the Indian blind women's cricket team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup recently and said their grit, discipline and extraordinary spirit are an inspiration for the entire nation.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha hosted the team members at Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath here.

"Today, had the honour of hosting the Indian blind women's cricket team, the proud winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup, in New Delhi," Gandhi said in a Facebook post and shared pictures from his interaction with the cricket team.

"Their historic victory is a powerful message of courage and possibilities. Their grit, discipline and extraordinary spirit are an inspiration for the entire nation. India is proud of these champions," Gandhi said.

India on Sunday won the inaugural T20 blind women's world cup after defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final played at the P Sara oval in Colombo.

India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 after opting to bowl and then coasted to 117 for 3 in just 12 overs to win the title.

Such was India's domination that their rivals managed just a single boundary in their innings. Phula Saren top-scored for India in the run chase with 44 not out.

India beat Australia in the first semifinal, while Nepal won against Pakistan in the second semifinal on Saturday. PTI ASK SKY SKY