Rahul meets Kamal Nath, political situation ahead of next round of polls discussed

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met senior Congress leader Kamal Nath here on Monday and discussed the political situation ahead of the next round of crucial assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Gandhi reached the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister's residence here and discussed a host of issues over lunch. The meeting lasted about two hours, sources in Nath's office said.

Nath expressed his gratitude to Gandhi for this "courtesy call", they said.

Posting a picture from the meeting, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath said on X, "Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi ji met former Chief Minister Kamal Nath ji at his residence and discussed over lunch various issues in the interest of the party." The meeting comes a month after Nath had met Gandhi here.

There is speculation that Nath could get a role in the organisation.

Gandhi had reportedly been upset with Nath after the party's massive defeat in the assembly polls last year.

The Congress also fared horribly in the Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, drawing a blank in the state, with Nath's son Nakul Nath also being defeated from the family bastian of Chhindwara.

Sources close to Nath, a nine-time MP, said the meeting was indicative of the importance accorded to the veteran leader by the party top brass and also scotches all talk of Nath crossing over to the BJP that had gained traction ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting came on a day Assembly polls were announced for Maharashtra and Jharkhand. In Maharashtra, polls will be held in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20.

The votes for the two states will be counted on November 23. PTI ASK ASK TIR TIR