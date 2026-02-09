Rahul meets Birla after Opposition moves to oust him as Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi (PTI): Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with senior Opposition leaders, hours after the Opposition decided to move a resolution to remove the Speaker from office for disallowing Gandhi from speaking in the House during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

The meeting, which lasted a few minutes, took place after proceedings in the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day amid a standoff between the government and the Opposition over Gandhi’s demand that he be allowed to speak before the discussion on the Union Budget begins.

Sources said Gandhi told the Speaker that he wanted to raise the suspension of eight Congress MPs and other issues relating to Parliament, including allegations concerning women MPs. The Opposition leaders also urged Birla to revoke the suspension to end the stalemate.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, DMK leader T R Baalu and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were among those who accompanied Gandhi to the Speaker’s chamber.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition decided to move a resolution to remove Birla from office under Article 94(C) of the Constitution.

Sources said the notice for the resolution is being moved over the Speaker disallowing the LoP from speaking on the Motion of Thanks, for not initiating action against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, and for making what they termed unsubstantiated charges against Congress women MPs.

They said a statutory resolution would be moved soon in the Lok Sabha. The motion requires the signatures of 100 MPs, and the process of collecting signatures from various Opposition MPs is underway.

Sources said the decision was taken at a meeting of Opposition leaders held in the chamber of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday morning. Parties present included the TMC, Left parties, DMK, SP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and RSP.

The Lok Sabha has been witnessing repeated disruptions since February 3 after Gandhi was disallowed by the Chair from quoting an article based on excerpts of former Army chief M M Naravane’s “unpublished memoir”, in which he has referred to the India-China conflict of 2020.

Birla had also stated in the House last week that he had “concrete information” that some Congress members might move towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seat and carry out “some unexpected act”, following which he had requested the Prime Minister not to come to the House to reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks.