Rahul meets people from Manipur; demands PM Modi’s visit to the state

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met people from different ethnic groups from Manipur in Delhi after he attended Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur.

In a post on C, Gandhi said, “Today, I met with a group of Manipuri people living in Delhi who shared their heartbreaking struggles since the onset of the conflict in their region. They spoke of the pain of being separated from loved ones and the physical and mental toll the conflict has taken on their communities.

“Out of concern for their safety, they requested that their faces not be shown, fearing retribution. This is the harsh reality our brothers and sisters in Manipur endure—a state of constant fear.

“As we celebrate Independence Day, let us reflect on the plight of Manipur, where true freedom remains elusive. I urge the Prime Minister once again to visit Manipur and impress upon both Central and State governments to work towards a peaceful resolution at the earliest.”

Today, I met with a group of Manipuri people living in Delhi who shared their heartbreaking struggles since the onset of the conflict in their region. They spoke of the pain of being separated from loved ones and the physical and mental toll the conflict has taken on their… pic.twitter.com/VuO1azgqaz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 15, 2024

Gandhi attended the Independence Day event at the Red Fort and later also participated in the flag hoisting ceremony at the AICC headquarters.