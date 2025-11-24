Rahul meets Pilot, other OBC leaders of Cong; discusses empowerment of community

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday held a meeting with prominent OBC faces of the party, including Sachin Pilot and Anil Jaihind, and deliberated on key issues related to the empowerment of the community, sources said.

The meeting comes days after the Congress' Bihar poll debacle.

Jaihind, who heads the Congress' Other Backward Classes (OBC) Department, elaborated on his department's programmes and outreach initiatives, the sources said.

Jaihind, Pilot, Manickam Tagore, B K Hariprasad, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Vijay Wadettiwar and Subhashini Yadav attended the meeting here that lasted for about an hour.

During the meeting, key issues related to OBCs, such as the need for removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations and a proper caste census, were deliberated on, the sources said.

Important issues for empowering OBCs and a future roadmap were also discussed during the meeting, they added.

The meeting comes amid a strong push by the Congress to reach out to the OBC community and efforts to strengthen its representation within the party.