Rahul meets representatives of labour unions, says will raise their concerns on new labour codes

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met representatives of labour unions from across the country at the Parliament House complex and promised to raise their voices and concerns over the new labour codes.

"Today, I met with representatives of labour unions from across the country at the Jan Sansad, where I had a detailed and serious discussion with them about the new labour codes," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on X.

They are deeply concerned about these four new labour codes and according to them, these laws are designed to suppress workers' rights and organizations by weakening their voices, Gandhi said.

Gandhi said he listened carefully to their concerns and suggestions, and promised to raise their voices by taking this discussion forward. PTI ASK HIG HIG